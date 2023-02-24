'American Idol' audition journey for Orange County singer Stefan Benz

A young man from Orange County is among the talented singers auditioning for "American Idol." Stefan Benz has been performing since he was nine years old. But stepping into this "Idol" world was a whole new ball game.

"I don't think I was prepared for just how nervous I was gonna be. It's different to anything you'll do in any realm of your life," said Benz. "It's you going up and singing for three experts in the industry that are looking and analyzing every part of your performance."

Benz said he felt judge Katy Perry gave him the best feedback, but he said another judge has been a longtime favorite.

"Lionel Richie has always been my hero," said Benz. "I had a little soft spot for Lionel when I was there."

While he could not reveal any spoilers about how his "Idol" journey turns out, Benz says he is very grateful for the experience, including all the new friends he has made.

"I knew going into this that no matter what happened I would definitely make a friend or two," said Benz. "I feel like they might stick around for a long time because we have, like, that special bond from going through the experience together. I know this is where I want to be and entertaining is the feeling I don't get anywhere else. So that's what I want to do."

You'll see Stefan on Sunday night at eight o'clock here on ABC7.