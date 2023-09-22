Another suspect arrested in viral flash-mob robbery at Americana Yves Saint Laurent store

Another suspect was arrested in the viral flash-mob robbery at the Americana Yves Saint Laurent store in Glendale.

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Another arrest has been made in connection to the viral flash-mob robbery at the Yves Saint Laurent store at the Americana at Brand mall in Glendale.

Brianna Jimenez, 21, was arrested in L.A. near Slauson Avenue on Wednesday, according to a post on X by Glendale police.

The social media post also included an image of 23-year-old Ivan Ramirez, who was seen with his hands behind his back and sitting next to Jimenez on a curb.

Ramirez was arrested last month for the same crime, but was released after being cited.

Roughly 30 people were involved in the robbery, which occurred on Aug. 8. Bystander video of the incident showed a group of thieves fleeing the high-end shop with stolen merchandise, which authorities said was valued at approximately $300,000.

MORE: Mob-style smash-and-grab at Topanga mall leaves shoppers on edge