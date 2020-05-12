NY governor proposes 'Americans First Law' refusing bailouts for companies that don't rehire employees

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo over the weekend proposed the "Americans First Law," which would require companies to hire back all workers they laid off during the coronavirus crisis if they want bailout money from the government.
He suggested his colleagues in Washington, D.C. consider it, because he fears companies will get bailed out and employees will end up out of jobs.
Once bailed out, Cuomo claims that companies will not rehire the same number of employees in order to "boost their corporate profits."
"We're not going to subsidize you to lay off workers. If you can lay off workers, and you're saving money by laying off workers, then you don't need the American taxpayer to subsidize you," the governor said.
On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a $3 trillion new coronavirus aid package the House is expected to take up Friday for a vote.
She has encouraged Congress to "go big" with the next virus aid package to help cash-strapped states.
The HEROES Act provides nearly $1 trillion for states, cities and tribal governments to avert layoffs and another $200 billion in "hazard pay" for essential workers, according to a summary. It will offer $1,200 direct cash aid to individuals, up to $6,000 per household. There is $75 billion more for virus testing.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
