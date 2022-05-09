death investigation

Body found in Anaheim water basin; homicide detectives now investigating

Police said they're now working to determine if this is related to a homicide or if the person died due to other circumstances.
EMBED <>More Videos

Body found in Anaheim water basin

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A body found in a water basin in Anaheim Sunday afternoon is now the center of what could be a homicide investigation.

The body was found shortly after 5:30 p.m. near Placentia and Orangethorpe avenues.

Investigators said someone reported seeing the body in the water.

Crews with Anaheim Fire and Rescue recovered the body near the shoreline.

Police said they're now working to determine if this is related to a homicide or if the person died due to other circumstances.

They're also working to identify the person and are looking into how long the body was in the water.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countyanaheimsouthern californiahomicide investigationanaheim police departmentmysterious deathpoliceinvestigationdeath investigationbody founddead bodyinvestigations
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Woman remains hospitalized after 3 US tourists die at Bahamas resort
Body discovered on hillside in Santa Clarita neighborhood
Police find man dead inside car in Anaheim after reports of screams
3 US tourists die at Sandals resort in Bahamas after falling ill
TOP STORIES
3 children found dead inside West Hills home, mother arrested
Police find man dead inside car in Anaheim after reports of screams
Hundreds of Cedars-Sinai health care workers to begin 5-day strike
Large fire engulfs Koreatown apartment building
Report: California gas rebate checks delayed
Millions of households eligible for discount on internet service
Baby formula shortage hitting US is getting worse
Show More
Nick, Priyanka Jonas welcome baby home after over 100 days in NICU
No end in sight for Ukraine war as Putin hails Victory Day
Homeless mothers receive special brunch on Mother's Day in Tustin
U2 delivers surprise underground performance from Ukraine bomb shelter
Body discovered on hillside in Santa Clarita neighborhood
More TOP STORIES News