Murals at Anaheim schools aim to brighten students' days with color and positivity

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A new pop of color and words of encouragement aim to brighten students' days across all 23 campuses in the Anaheim Elementary School District.

Muralist Carla Roque helped create the masterpieces. The mural at Westmont Elementary focuses on the power of being different.

"They'll see it every day and engage in it, and it kind of becomes part of their thought and their ideas," Roque said. "Our hope is that the kids read the message, that they're encouraged by it. They're also repeating it in their head or saying it where it kind of becomes their voice."

All the murals have been created by Roque with the help of her son and some students.

"My favorite portion of this project is empowering creatives, empowering kids as artists," Roque added.

Arianna Gomez is one of the students who helped with the painting.

"It's nice to know that you're spreading a message pretty much, like spreading love or kindness to the world," Gomez said.

Yadira Moreno with the district said each mural offers an element of beauty and positive messaging.

"Most of them are encouraging, uplifting and just speak to the students in general and to our community," Moreno said.

Whether it's working on murals or just playing with chalk on the sidewalk, Roque hopes art will push some students to achieve greatness.

She plans to work with the district on a second round of murals at all the schools starting next month.