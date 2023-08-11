Nearly two miles of the Santa Ana River outside of the Honda Center in Anaheim will soon be transformed into a destination for families and visitors.

$100M project would expand area around river in Anaheim into family-friendly destination

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Nearly two miles of the Santa Ana River outside of the Honda Center in Anaheim will soon be transformed into a destination where families and visitors can hang out.

The city of Anaheim is in the early stages of developing the OC River Walk.

"We are looking to create a real riverfront with recreation, gathering spaces and yes, even water," Mayor Ashleigh Aitken said.

The project could cost about $100 million and would include the expansion of trails in and around the river.

Two new bridges would also be built.

"It doesn't matter who you are or where you come from, or what you do, bridges and trails unite us all," Aitken said.

A 350-foot pedestrian and cycling bridge across the river would connect Anaheim and Orange.

In addition, a 150-foot bridge would extend across Katella Avenue, connecting ARTIC transit center with the Honda Center.

"These bridges and trails will link us with public transit, nature, fun and entertainment, and our neighboring communities," Aitken said.

Anaheim's vision of transforming the area is moving forward with a $5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

"So Anaheim, when I tell you that the Department of Transportation is pleased to award you $5 million for the Building Bridges to Transit project; that means a lot," Assistant Secretary for Transportation Policy Christopher Coes said.

The OC River Walk coincides with OCVibe.

The $4 billion development will feature entertainment, offices, parks and apartments around the Honda Center.

Coes said the projects would make Anaheim a walkable entertainment hub.

"It's so important to give people more options than having to just drive to get to everyday destinations," Coes said. "This is essentially important for places like Anaheim."

The study and design of the two new bridges and trails will take place over the next year.

A major part of OCVibe is set to be finished by 2028 just in time for the start of the summer Olympics in Los Angeles.