taylor swift

Taylor Swift says her mom has brain tumor: 'It's just been a really hard time for us as a family'

Taylor Swift's mother Andrea has been diagnosed with a brain tumor amid her ongoing fight against cancer, the singer revealed Tuesday in a new interview with Variety.

While discussing her upcoming Netflix documentary, Swift said her mother's cancer returned for a second time during filming in 2019. Swift announced the cancer's return at the time in an Elle magazine essay.

She told Variety: "While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumor. And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we've ever been through with her cancer before. So it's just been a really hard time for us as a family."

Swift added that she has committed to a pared-down tour schedule this year so that she can spend more time with her mother.

Swift first opened up about her mother's cancer diagnosis in a 2015 Tumblr post, writing that her mother decided to go public to encourage others to make cancer screenings a priority: "She wanted you to know because your parents may be too busy juggling everything they've got going on to go to the doctor, and maybe you reminding them to go get checked for cancer could possibly lead to an early diagnosis and an easier battle. She wanted you to know why she may not be at as many shows this tour. She's got an important battle to fight."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttaylor swifttumorsocietycancer
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TAYLOR SWIFT
Taylor Swift makes $3k donation to fan struggling during pandemic
'Alexa yelled at me!' Girl cries after requesting Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift sets new record for all-time wins at 2019 AMAs
Everything to know about the 2019 American Music Awards
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News