EMBED >More News Videos Sheriff's officials released new details and surveillance video amid an ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of Andres Guardado by a deputy in Gardena.

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The family of Andres Guardado is filing a lawsuit against the L.A. County Sheriff's Department, claiming deputies used excessive force in the shooting that killed the 18-year-old in Gardena The development comes as the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday afternoon to ask the coroner to conduct an inquest into the case.The board indicated its readiness to file suit against the Sheriff's Department for violating state law by failing to allow oversight of law enforcement investigations.No additional information was immediately available.