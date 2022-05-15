pet adoption

Wave of recent adoptions spared lives of 68 dogs in Riverside County

The dogs were reportedly going to be put down, according to authorities.
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Some animal control shelters in Riverside County are pleading with the public to adopt dogs and cats.

A wave of recent adoptions spared the lives of 68 dogs that were going to be put down.

Shelters in Jurupa Valley and Thousand Palms are waiving adoption fees to encourage more people to find permanent homes for pets.

The shelters are now running at maximum capacity.

"We've seen over 1,100 animals come in since the beginning of the month," said Erin Gettis, director at Riverside County Department of Animal Services. "Over 500 just since this past Monday - five days ago - so we have issued a plea to the public asking for help in relieving the amount of animals that we have at the shelter."

The shelters said it is especially challenging to find homes for large-breed dogs.

Some places are even offering free vaccinations and microchips for pets to encourage adoption.

