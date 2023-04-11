Free dog food for life? Animal shelters offer unique incentives to help alleviate overcrowding

Would you adopt an older dog if you were promised free dog food for life? Animal shelters across the country have been coming up with unique incentives like this to help alleviate overcrowding.

In Broward County, Florida's second-most populous county, anyone who adopts an older dog is offered free dog food for life.

In Broward County, Florida's second-most populous county, anyone who adopts an older dog is offered free dog food for life. This comes as more people are surrendering their pets due to the high cost of food.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has even proposed a one-year tax exemption on pet food and a permanent tax exemption for over-the-counter pet medications.

Meanwhile, in the San Diego Humane Society is offering $100 gift cards to people willing to foster large dogs.

The new incentive was created in hopes of getting 50 dogs into foster homes after the organization reportedly set a record last month with more than 600 dogs in its care.

Most shelters in the Los Angeles area offer reduced adoption fees to help with overcrowding.