LA City Council committee to discuss concerns at animal shelters during emergency meeting

Los Angeles animal shelters have reached capacity, and workers are asking Angelenos to help by adopting or fostering animals.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles City Council committee was scheduled to hold an emergency meeting Tuesday regarding the conditions at city animal shelters.The meeting is in response to a Los Angeles Times story that reported animal shelters are overcrowded and that some dogs spend weeks or months inside their kennels without being walked.Councilman Paul Koretz, chair of the Personnel, Audits and Animal Welfare Committee, called the emergency meeting after what his office described as "disturbing and unacceptable" revelations in the story, published last week.Los Angeles Animal Services relies mostly on unpaid volunteers to walk and exercise dogs, according to the Times.Councilmen Marqueece Harris-Dawson and Bob Blumenfield also voiced concerns to the Times after the story was published.In a statement last week, Koretz said he meets with the animal services department every month to discuss "every aspect of the department's operations, including complaints I've received from members of the public about problems.""My position as the committee chair does not empower me to boss the general manager around, but I'm not shy about making suggestions and recommendations," Koretz said.During Tuesday's meeting, the committee plans to discuss animal intake and care, adoption programs, shelter maintenance and staffing.