Officials plead for help with LA animal shelters overcrowded, dog kennels overflowing into hallways

Many Southern California animal shelters are way over capacity and officials are now pleading for the public's help.

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Many Southern California animal shelters are way over capacity and officials are now pleading for the public's help.

All six Los Angeles Animal Services shelters are overcrowded with pets. The San Pedro location posted on social media that as of June 11, they had 186 dogs and only 80 kennels.

The situation is so desperate, some dogs are in crates in the lobby and hallways because there's nowhere else to put them.

Agnes Sibal, public information director for L.A. Animal Services, said many people are facing economic hardships, are going through a change in living conditions or they may be limited in terms of what kind of pets they're allowed to have.

"What we're finding is actually that people are surrendering the animals because they can no longer keep them," she said, adding that many of the animals coming into the shelters are not spayed and neutered.

"Right now, we have over 1,400 animals - that's dogs only within the six shelters in L.A,. and we have over 700 cats and about 200 other animals that are rabbits, guinea pigs and hamsters."

Sibal wants to encourage community members to adopt or foster if they're able to, especially with the Fourth of July fast approaching.

"We know that's the busiest time for many of our shelters... and we know we're going to get more animals coming into the shelters," she added.

L.A. Animal Services is offering reduced adoption fees in June. Their shelters are closed Mondays, open Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Appointments are needed Wednesdays and Fridays.

"I know sometimes adopting is a big commitment for people but fostering is always an alternative and what's great about that is that... we have everything you need, from the crate to the bedding, food, leashes, harness - everything you need to really get that foster journey off to good start."

Anyone interested in adopting or fostering can apply online.