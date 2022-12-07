Anne Heche's death ruled accidental, no sign of impairment during crash, coroner report says

Testing revealed evidence of prior drug use, but there was no evidence of impairment when the crash occurred, according to a coroner's report released Tuesday.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Actress Anne Heche was not impaired by any illicit substances when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a Mar Vista home and suffered fatal burns and other injuries, according to a coroner's report released Tuesday.

According to the report, testing revealed the presence of benzoylecgonine, an "inactive metabolite of cocaine," in her system, but there was no evidence of actual impairment when the crash occurred.

The report also noted that cannabinoids were detected in her urine, but not in her blood stream, "consistent with prior use (of marijuana) but not at the time of injury."

Fentanyl was also detected in her urine, but it was attributed to the medication she received while she was being treated at the hospital. The report noted the urine sample was taken after she received treatment for her injuries, and thus is consistent with therapeutic use. The report says there was no fentanyl detected in her blood stream when she arrived at the hospital.

The report concluded that Heche's death was accidental, noting she died of "inhalation and thermal injuries'' resulting from the fire that happened after the crash occurred.

Anne Heche declared brain-dead, but still on life support after Mar Vista car crash, rep says

"A sternal fracture due to blunt trauma also significantly contributed to death," the report stated.

Heche was pronounced brain dead on Aug. 11 at the Grossman Burn Center at the West Hills Hospital and Medical Center.

Her body was kept on life support for several days so her organs could be harvested for donation.