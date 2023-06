Brush fire burns up to 1,500 acres in Antelope Valley area, LA firefighters responding

ANTELOPE VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles city and county firefighters are responding to a brush fire that's burned up to 1,500 acres in the Antelope Valley area.

The fire is near a poppy reserve at the intersection of West Ave D and 130th Street West in Fairmont.

It started around 1:44 p.m.

There are no structures threatened at this time, according to the L.A. County Fire Department.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.