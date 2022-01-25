Video shows anti-masker lashing out at group of kids in La Crescenta: 'Masks don't work!'

Crescenta Valley Station is aware of a video circulating on social media regarding a dispute between an anti-mask adult and others over the masking of children. The incident appears to have occurred off school grounds sometime last week. pic.twitter.com/Kq1e90yAq2 — LASD CrescentaValley (@CVLASD) January 24, 2022

Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station takes all allegations seriously and will be conducting a thorough investigation. — LASD CrescentaValley (@CVLASD) January 24, 2022

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11498165" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Luray, VA police department charged Page County parent Amelia King for threatening to bring loaded guns to school over masks.

LA CRESCENTA, LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) -- An anti-masker with strong opinions was caught on video yelling at a group of kids at a shopping center parking lot in La Crescenta.The video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the man forcefully spreading his message to the group becoming visibly enraged."Masks don't work! They're [expletive] child abuse!" the man is heard yelling.The man who recorded the video is heard attempting to calm the man down, asking him to "leave the kids alone.""Dude, you need to leave the kids alone," he's heard saying. "I don't want you yelling at these kids."The man, who is seen wearing a shirt that says, "Your mask makes you look stupid" continued to yell as he walked away."That's what I said to them ... stay scared, keep your masks on ... they don't even work," he said.ABC7 reached out to the Crescenta Valley Sheriff's Station about the video who released the following statement, which was also posted on the station's Twitter.