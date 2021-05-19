Fight between diners, apparent pro-Palestinian protesters in LA prompts hate crime investigation

The footage is part of a hate crime investigation launched by the Los Angeles Police Department.
EMBED <>More Videos

Apparent pro-Palestinian protesters brawl outside LA restaurant

BEVERLY GROVE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Disturbing video shows an apparent group of pro-Palestinian protesters fighting with diners outside a restaurant in the Beverly Grove area Tuesday night.

The footage is part of a hate crime investigation launched by the Los Angeles Police Department after the violent fight erupted outside of a restaurant on La Cienega Boulevard just before 10 p.m.

Witnesses told Eyewitness News that the fight may been connected to tensions in the Middle East.

Police say a group of people attacked a man for some reason.

Hundreds of protesters march in support of Palestine, shut down traffic in Westwood
EMBED More News Videos

Hundreds of protesters shut down traffic as they took to the streets of Westwood in a rally Saturday calling for an end to Israeli airstrikes over the Gaza Strip.



Video of the chaotic scene shows several men punching another man on the sidewalk while bystanders shout at a person to come inside.

One man was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, officials say. An investigation is ongoing.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beverly grovelos angeleslos angeles countyfightmiddle eastbrawlcaught on videocaught on camera
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Windows of Riverside County restaurant, multiple parked cars shot
Paul Mooney, pioneering comedian and actor, dies at 79
Billy Porter reveals he's been living with HIV for years
Shaquille O'Neal claims he saw UFO in California in 1997
Demi Lovato says they are nonbinary, changes pronouns
Queen Mary in danger of capsizing not repaired soon, report finds
St. Louis man who waved gun at demonstrators announces Senate run
Show More
Suspect on loose after stabbing at El Pollo Loco in Hollywood
Man on bike sought for groping woman near CSUN campus
Woman details alleged 2003 rape by Danny Masterson
Tesla driver ticketed for sleeping while on autopilot, police say
Israeli airstrikes kill 6, level large family home in Gaza
More TOP STORIES News