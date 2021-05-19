Fight between diners, apparent pro-Palestinian protesters in LA prompts hate crime investigation

The footage is part of a hate crime investigation launched by the Los Angeles Police Department after the violent fight erupted outside of a restaurant on La Cienega Boulevard just before 10 p.m.
Witnesses told Eyewitness News that the fight may been connected to tensions in the Middle East.
Police say a group of people attacked a man for some reason.
Hundreds of protesters march in support of Palestine, shut down traffic in Westwood
Video of the chaotic scene shows several men punching another man on the sidewalk while bystanders shout at a person to come inside.
One man was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, officials say. An investigation is ongoing.