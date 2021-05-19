Fight between diners, apparent pro-Palestinian protesters in LA prompts hate crime investigation

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10641074" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hundreds of protesters shut down traffic as they took to the streets of Westwood in a rally Saturday calling for an end to Israeli airstrikes over the Gaza Strip.

BEVERLY GROVE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Disturbing video shows an apparent group of pro-Palestinian protesters fighting with diners outside a restaurant in the Beverly Grove area Tuesday night.The footage is part of a hate crime investigation launched by the Los Angeles Police Department after the violent fight erupted outside of a restaurant on La Cienega Boulevard just before 10 p.m.Witnesses told Eyewitness News that the fight may been connected to tensions in the Middle East.Police say a group of people attacked a man for some reason.Video of the chaotic scene shows several men punching another man on the sidewalk while bystanders shout at a person to come inside.One man was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, officials say. An investigation is ongoing.