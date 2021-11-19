Apple Valley High School briefly placed on lockdown after false report of student with gun on campus

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11254710" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video from inside the Apple Valley High School gym shows deputies patrolling with weapons drawn during the lockdown on Friday.

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Apple Valley High School was briefly placed on lockdown Friday afternoon after a false report of a student with a gun on campus, authorities said.Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department responded to the school grounds and cleared all of the buildings.Following the search, sheriff's officials confirmed that no suspect was located, there were no injuries, and that the initial report about an armed student turned out not to be credible. The lockdown was lifted shortly thereafter.Sheriff's officials said they initially received a call reporting a threat about a student with a gun on campus at around 12:30 p.m. At that time, students were at lunch. When deputies arrived on scene, students were moved indoors for safety until the campus was cleared, authorities said.Video from inside the school's gym shows armed deputies going through the area during the lockdown.Upon investigation, authorities learned that the same phone number that called in the report to the sheriff's department on Friday has been connected to a previous hoax incident at another high school in San Bernardino County, authorities said.