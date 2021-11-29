entertainment

R&B singer Ari Lennox arrested in Amsterdam after accusing airline staff of racial discrimination

Dutch police say Lennox was arrested for "disturbing public order" while being under the influence of alcohol.
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News at 11am-Nov 29, 2021

AMSTERDAM (KABC) -- R&B singer Ari Lennox was arrested at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport on Monday after accusing airline staff of racial discrimination, ABC News confirmed.

Dutch military police at the Schiphol Airport, the main international airport of the Netherlands, say Lennox was arrested for "disturbing public order" while being under the influence of alcohol.



Lennox, whose real name Courtney Shanade Salter, posted a series of tweets early Monday morning confirming her arrest.

In one tweet, she wrote, "I'm being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me."







Dutch police responded to Lennox's claims of racial discrimination, saying they were made aware of her statements, but that their focus is on the investigation.

"I also read that she made an apology to the airline, but that's not our concern," police told ABC News on Monday. "Our concern is to get everything on paper and ask her why she made those threats."

Police said officers attempted to calm the singer down, but that she became "very loud" and "did not want to stop."

"That's when we saw that she was probably under the influence of the alcohol, and this was later confirmed," police said.

Lennox remains in custody, according to police.

Investigators said there's a possibility she could be released on Monday, but that the decision ultimately lies in the hands of the public prosecutor's office.

Lennox made her debut with her 2019 album "Shea Butter Baby" under Dreamville Records, which is led by rapper J. Cole.

The title track, "Shea Butter Baby," features the North Carolina rapper and can also be heard on the Creed II soundtrack.



Want more headlines? Hit play in the video above for Eyewitness News at 11 a.m. - Monday, Nov. 29.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrity arrestairport newscelebrityarrestcelebrity crimeracial profilingentertainmentu.s. & worldairlinetwitteralcoholairport security
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
'Home Alone' house listed on Airbnb for 1-night stay
Celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz running for Senate in Pennsylvania
Adele announces Las Vegas residency set to kick off in January
'Encanto' directors celebrate artists who created animated movie magic
TOP STORIES
Arrest in fatal shooting of Jacqueline Avant in Beverly Hills
2020 brought sharp increase in deadly crashes
LeBron James clears NBA's COVID protocols
Eddie Mekka, 'Laverne & Shirley' actor, dies at 69 in Newhall
SoCal homeowner told to take down Christmas display or face fines
US will resume policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico
Biden launching winter COVID booster, testing campaign
Show More
How Tom Brady landed on call with Michigan high school basketball team
Electrical vault explosion shatters windows at NoHo apartment building
Prosecute shoplifters under existing California laws, Newsom says
Ex-child actor in 'Beasts of the Southern Wild' shot, killed at 22
Long Beach police chief enters race to become next LA County sheriff
More TOP STORIES News