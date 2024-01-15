4 killed, 1 critically injured when hot-air balloon crashes in desert near Eloy, Arizona

ELOY, Ariz. (KABC) -- Four people died when a hot-air balloon crashed in the Arizona desert early Sunday.

The crash was reported around 7:50 a.m. near the town of Eloy, about 60 miles south of Phoenix. There were four passengers and a pilot on board. Four people were killed and a fifth was hospitalized in critical condition.

Witnesses say skydivers were on board the gondola and jumped off prior to the problem developing with the balloon.

There's no word yet on exactly what caused the crash, but the NTSB and the FAA are investigating.