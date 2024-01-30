Video warning of California 'megaflood' is debunked by emergency officials after going viral

Emergency officials have debunked a viral video that warned of a "megaflood" caused by a so-called "ARkStorm" coming to California.

Emergency officials have debunked a viral video that warned of a "megaflood" caused by a so-called "ARkStorm" coming to California.

Emergency officials have debunked a viral video that warned of a "megaflood" caused by a so-called "ARkStorm" coming to California.

Emergency officials have debunked a viral video that warned of a "megaflood" caused by a so-called "ARkStorm" coming to California.

California state emergency officials have debunked a viral video that warned of a "megaflood" caused by a so-called "ARkStorm" coming to California.

"This video has over half a million views and is misleading Californians about a storm of epic proportions they say is about to hit our state," a spokesman for the California Office of Emergency Services said.

The agency says rain is expected in California this month, but nothing like the "megaflood" mentioned in the video that went viral on social media.

"While California does have a long history of flooding," the OES spokesman said, "residents have nothing to fear as long as they take a few basic steps to be ready."

Officials say Californians can expect rain typical for the season.

As with any severe weather, officials say the best advice is to stay prepared, make an emergency plan, and only get information from official sources.