Burglary suspects ram stolen truck into Arleta store before fleeing in separate stolen car

ARLETA, SAN FERNANDO VALLEY (KABC) -- Police are searching for several suspects who used a stolen vehicle to crash into a clothing store in Arleta before robbing the shop and taking off.

Officers responded to the strip mall on Woodman Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. They found a truck smashed into the front of the New Star clothing store, but the suspects had already fled the scene in another stolen vehicle.

Authorities say among the items stolen were custom jewelry and clothing. An estimated value for the stolen merchandise was not provided.

Investigators said they obtained surveillance video of the smash-and-grab and are reviewing it to search for more clues.