Woman struck, killed while crossing street in Arlington Heights, LAPD searching for driver

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are investigating a violent hit-and-run crash in the Arlington Heights area that left a woman dead Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at about 6:45 a.m. near 12th Avenue and Venice Boulevard. Surveillance video shows the victim walking on a crosswalk when she was struck by a small SUV. Investigators say the vehicle involved was a white 2022 Mazda CX3.

Authorities identified the victim as 66-year-old Bibiana Retana-Sosa.

The vehicle was heading east on Venice Boulevard when it struck Retana-Sosa, according to police. The driver then fled the area without stopping.

A local resident told ABC7 that Retana-Sosa was on her way to work when the fatal crash happened. She worries about the safety of her neighbors crossing Venice Boulevard at this particular spot, especially the children who attend the nearby elementary and middle schools.

"As they're coming from Crenshaw, they seem like they want to just speed instead of stopping right here at 12th street. The kids and the crossing guard sitting right there and they just speed, and some people walking across the street sometimes -- they keep going instead of stopping. They won't stop at this corner. They keep going," said Carlois Berry.

Despite life-saving efforts by paramedics, the victim died at the scene.

A description of the driver was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.