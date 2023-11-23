Mother of 24-year-old killed in Arlington Heights hit-and-run grieving as police search for driver

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The mother of a 24-year-old woman who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Arlington Heights is speaking out for the first time, urging residents of Los Angeles to drive carefully when out on the roads.

"Since I was 14, I've heard about how crazy it is in L.A. Be careful when you're driving in L.A.," said Mia Cota, who spoke with Eyewitness News Wednesday evening.

The crash happened on Tuesday, Nov. 14, around 10 p.m. on Arlington Avenue near Venice Boulevard, according to police.

Cota's daughter, 24-year-old Taylor LaNae Jackson, was crossing the street when a driver struck her, leaving her dead at the scene.

"The driver of the vehicle fled southbound on Arlington Avenue without stopping, identifying themselves or rendering aid," said police in a statement.

Police said Jackson was with a 25-year-old man, who was also hit but wasn't injured.

Cota said nothing could prepare her for such a tragedy.

"Everything I told her to watch out for ... I didn't know it was going to be something like crossing the street," said Cota. "You don't think it's going to be something we all do."

Jackson was an aspiring music artist, according to her mother.

Meanwhile, police are still looking for the driver involved. The suspect's vehicle is being described as a black 2015 or newer, 4-door Infiniti with tinted windows.

This comes as police investigate another deadly hit-and-run that occurred less than a mile away. A 66-year-old woman was fatally hit by a small SUV.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact West Traffic Detectives, at 213-473-0234. If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit the Crime Stoppers' website.