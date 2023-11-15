Police are searching for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Arlington Heights.

Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run crash in Arlington Heights

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Arlington Heights.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday on Arlington Avenue near Venice Boulevard, according to police. The driver in a black two-door Infinity hit two pedestrians before taking off.

Soon after that, another driver also hit one of those pedestrians.

The driver of the second car stayed at the scene.

One of the individuals who were hit did not survive their injuries.

This comes as police investigate another deadly hit-and-run that occurred less than a mile away. A 66-year-old woman was fatally hit by a small SUV.