5 taco trucks robbed at gunpoint across Los Angeles overnight, investigation underway

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Five taco trucks across the Los Angeles area were robbed at gunpoint overnight, and police believe the same group of suspects are responsible.

One robbery happened at 11 p.m. Wednesday at a taco stand on Alvarado Street in Echo Park, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Three suspects got away with about $700 in cash.

Two other trucks were hit in the Westlake District overnight. Those robberies happened at Union Avenue and Shatto and 3rd and Bixle streets, the department said.

During another robbery on Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood, an unknown amount of cash was taken.

The fifth robbery happened in downtown Los Angeles at 9th Street and Broadway around midnight. Workers there say the men pulled guns on them and then stole more $600.

"Our cook, they dragged her to the wall. They pushed her... Three of them came up, one of them was the driver. They went off and took off with the money," said Ricardo Antonio.

Police say the robberies all involved at least three suspects. In all the incidents they were seen getting away in a white Honda Civic.

No arrests have been made so far.