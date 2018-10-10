Arrest made in connection with Calabasas burglaries

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) --An arrest has been made in connection with a string of burglaries near Malibu Creek State Park and in the Malibu-Calabasas area.
The suspect's identity and details on the person's arrest were not immediately released.
Los Angeles County SWAT deputies launched a massive search last week, after an office was burglarized and someone reported seeing a man with a gun.
The most recent burglary happened early Tuesday morning at the Agoura-Calabasas community center. Detectives say the person who used a rock to break a glass door and a vending machine at the center could be the same suspect in eight other burglaries, including one from a week ago at Malibu Valley Farms. Investigators say in that case, a man who took only food was seen on video carrying a rifle.
Just over the weekend a massive search was underway after a park worker reported speaking with a man who matched the burglary suspect's description.
On Tuesday, sheriff's officials said there is nothing linking the burglaries to the murder of Tristan Beaudette, who was killed while camping with his two young daughters back in June, but they are investigating all leads.
The campground remains closed. Pepperdine University sent out a tweet advising students and staff to avoid the area while the investigation continues.
Amid news of the arrest, sheriff's deputies appeared to be collecting boxes and garbage bags of evidence from a campground just north of Mulholland Highway.
The deputies were then spotted arriving at the Lost Hills Sheriff's Station, where a 7 p.m. press conference was expected to take place.