Arrest made in connection with Calabasas burglaries

An arrest has been made in connection with a string of burglaries near Malibu Creek State Park and in the Malibu-Calabasas area.The suspect's identity and details on the person's arrest were not immediately released.Los Angeles County SWAT deputies launched a massive search last week, after an office was burglarized and someone reported seeing a man with a gun.The most recent burglary happened early Tuesday morning at the Agoura-Calabasas community center . Detectives say the person who used a rock to break a glass door and a vending machine at the center could be the same suspect in eight other burglaries, including one from a week ago at Malibu Valley Farms. Investigators say in that case, a man who took only food was seen on video carrying a rifle.Just over the weekend a massive search was underway after a park worker reported speaking with a man who matched the burglary suspect's description.On Tuesday, sheriff's officials said there is nothing linking the burglaries to the murder of Tristan Beaudette , who was killed while camping with his two young daughters back in June, but they are investigating all leads.The campground remains closed. Pepperdine University sent out a tweet advising students and staff to avoid the area while the investigation continues.Amid news of the arrest, sheriff's deputies appeared to be collecting boxes and garbage bags of evidence from a campground just north of Mulholland Highway.The deputies were then spotted arriving at the Lost Hills Sheriff's Station, where a 7 p.m. press conference was expected to take place.