Arrest made in connection with Calabasas burglaries

EMBED </>More Videos

An arrest has been made in connection with a string of burglaries near Malibu Creek State Park in Calabasas.

By ABC7.com staff
CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) --
An arrest has been made in connection with a string of burglaries near Malibu Creek State Park and in the Malibu-Calabasas area.

The suspect's identity and details on the person's arrest were not immediately released.

Los Angeles County SWAT deputies launched a massive search last week, after an office was burglarized and someone reported seeing a man with a gun.

The most recent burglary happened early Tuesday morning at the Agoura-Calabasas community center. Detectives say the person who used a rock to break a glass door and a vending machine at the center could be the same suspect in eight other burglaries, including one from a week ago at Malibu Valley Farms. Investigators say in that case, a man who took only food was seen on video carrying a rifle.

Just over the weekend a massive search was underway after a park worker reported speaking with a man who matched the burglary suspect's description.

On Tuesday, sheriff's officials said there is nothing linking the burglaries to the murder of Tristan Beaudette, who was killed while camping with his two young daughters back in June, but they are investigating all leads.
EMBED More News Videos

An investigation continues into who shot and killed Tristan Beaudette during a camping trip with his two little girls at Malibu Creek State Park in Calabasas last week.



The campground remains closed. Pepperdine University sent out a tweet advising students and staff to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

Amid news of the arrest, sheriff's deputies appeared to be collecting boxes and garbage bags of evidence from a campground just north of Mulholland Highway.

The deputies were then spotted arriving at the Lost Hills Sheriff's Station, where a 7 p.m. press conference was expected to take place.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglarybreak-inhomicideCalabasasMalibuAgoura HillsLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Family mourns father of 2 killed at Calabasas campground
Burglaries, unsolved murder leave Calabasas residents on edge
LA deputies search Malibu Canyon for burglary suspect
Top Stories
Hurricane Michael: 1 killed as storm moves into GA
Woman pleads not guilty in hit-and-run death of girl, 14, in San Bernardino
Amazon Air to start operations at March Air Reserve Base
4 injured in crash involving big rig on 210 Freeway in Irwindale
Chase ends in three-vehicle crash near Palmdale
Boxer Victor Ortiz pleads not guilty to rape, sexual assault
Coroner: Verne Troyer death was suicide by alcohol intoxication
Traffic collision on Hwy 118 leaves 1 dead
Show More
New York limo crash: Company operator charged with homicide
LADWP bills through the roof? Here's why
Man found in City of Industry after going missing while out on delivery
Round up of 1,000 NorCal wild horses sparks outrage
Authorities: Deputies fatally shoot armed man in Thousand Oaks
More News