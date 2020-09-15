data journalism

LA arson fires increasing amid COVID-19 pandemic, LAPD data shows

There were nearly 400 recorded arson incidents in the first eight months of 2020, a 43% increase from the same period last year.
By Grace Manthey
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- While wildfires rage across the state of California, in the city of Los Angeles, there's been an increase in a different kind of fire: arson.

This is according to an analysis of LAPD data by USC's data journalism organization, Crosstown.

An updated analysis by ABC7 found that between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31 of this year, there were nearly 400 recorded arson incidents, a 43% increase from the same period in 2019 and the highest in the last five years.



Crosstown's study attributed the increase to a variety of factors.

One was the 16.1% increase in homelessness in the city in the past year. Nearly 14% of the arson incidents in the first eight months of 2020 involved a homeless suspect or victim. About 9% of the incidents from the same period in 2019 involved a homeless suspect or victim.

Other factors the study noted included the COVID-19 safer-at-home orders that have restricted neighborhood watches and economic stress, which can sometimes cause people struggling to set fire to their property to collect insurance payments.


Not displaying correctly? Click here to see this map in a larger window.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countydata journalismcrimelapdfirecovid 19 pandemicarson
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DATA JOURNALISM
Crimes against delivery people in LA have increased since last year
Data in recent years shows racial disparities in stops by LA law enforcement
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
LA sees spike in reports of illegal dumping amid pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows wounded deputy struggle to aid partner after Compton shooting
UCLA ranked top public school in nation
Judge rules Pennsylvania's pandemic restrictions are unconstitutional
Hobby Lobby raises minimum wage pay to $17
Bobcat Fire: Some Arcadia, Sierra Madre residents ordered to evacuate
Reporter's account, video of arrest contradict sheriff's dept's claims
Andrew Gillum, 2018 Fla. gubernatorial nominee, says he is bisexual
Show More
'Jeopardy!' premieres Monday with a new role for Jennings
Could there have been life on Venus?
Pres. Trump visits CA for briefing on wildfires
SoCal couple rings in 75 years of marriage with drive-by celebration
2 teens critically wounded in shooting in Pasadena
More TOP STORIES News