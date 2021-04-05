Artesia hosts pop-up vaccine clinic near Cerritos Mall

The city of Artesia joined the L.A. County Sheriffs Department's Community Advisory Council to host a COVID vaccination clinic.
"The sooner you get vaccinated I think the better," Tina Reyes said after getting her first shot.
Diane and Clayton Young are also received their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine Monday. They said it will make them feel more comfortable returning to the activities they love and miss.
"If we ever want to go to a Ducks hockey game or an Angels baseball game I felt we really had to have it," said Diane.
"To be able to go to dinner and have friends and family over," Clayton added.
Eligible participants are people 50 and older, health care workers, emergency responders and employees in food and agriculture, janitorial services, education and childcare.
Vaccine eligibility also includes individuals with health conditions and disabilities.
The clinic is set to run through 5 p.m. Monday, with a goal of vaccinating several hundred residents. It's a glimmer of hope for the future.
"Back to normal life I guess you know. Being able to, hopefully in the future don't have to wear a mask," Reyes said.
Appointments are recommended but walk-ups are accepted. Organizers say they will return on April 15 for another vaccination clinic.
The pop-up will be back in three weeks, so residents who get their shots Monday can receive their second doses.
To make an appointment, visit www.caprepmod.org.
Artesia Park is located at 18750 Clarkdale Avenue.
The video in the featured media above is from a previous report.