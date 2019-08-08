At least 3 killed in series of stabbings across Orange County; suspect in custody

The Garden Grove Police Department said it all started at an apartment complex in the 12000 block of Jentges Avenue, where one person was stabbed to death. A second person was taken to a hospital.
The suspect was arrested near a 7-Eleven on Harbor Boulevard and 1st Street in Santa Ana. Paramedics there were seen performing CPR on a man believed to be a security guard. That person was also rushed to the hospital.
Another person who was seen laying in a parking lot next to a Subway also died.
Garden Grove and Santa Ana police were investigating at least eight crime scenes in the area.
GGPD working multiple scenes with several homicides. Multiple robberies and stabbings by suspect. Suspect in custody by #GGPD at Harbor and First in Santa Ana. PIO at Puryear and Chapman in GG. #GGPD32 #homicide pic.twitter.com/62Xq8lm97n— Garden Grove Police (@GardenGrovePD) August 8, 2019
Garden Grove police were also investigating a separate stabbing that left a 62-year-old woman dead in her apartment. The victim's son is a person of interest in the case.
It's unknown whether the stabbings are connected.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.