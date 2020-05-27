Shooting in South LA leaves several wounded

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A shooting in South Los Angeles left several people wounded Tuesday night, authorities said.The L.A. County Fire Department said the shooting was reported near the intersection of 119th Street and Berendo Avenue in the neighborhood of Athens.Five people were being treated after being shot, the fire department said.The condition of those injured was not clear. No deaths have been reported so far.Details regarding the shooting and a suspect description was not immediately available.