Authorities investigating deputy-involved shooting, muscle car crash in Bellflower

AIR7 HD was above the scene as the investigation was unfolding and captured what appeared to be an early 70s Pontiac GTO on top of a Lakewood Sheriff's deputy patrol vehicle.

AIR7 HD was above the scene as the investigation was unfolding and captured what appeared to be an early 70s Pontiac GTO on top of a Lakewood Sheriff's deputy patrol vehicle.

AIR7 HD was above the scene as the investigation was unfolding and captured what appeared to be an early 70s Pontiac GTO on top of a Lakewood Sheriff's deputy patrol vehicle.

AIR7 HD was above the scene as the investigation was unfolding and captured what appeared to be an early 70s Pontiac GTO on top of a Lakewood Sheriff's deputy patrol vehicle.

BELLFLOWER, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are investigating a deputy-involved shooting and a crash involving a muscle car in Bellflower.

It happened around 9:55 p.m. Tuesday near intersection of Artesia Boulevard and Downey Avenue.

Details are limited, but Eyewitness News learned a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy opened fire during the shooting and a man was reported dead at the crash scene. How it all unfolded and what led up to the incident remains unclear.

AIR7 HD was above the scene and captured what appeared to be an early 70s Pontiac GTO on top of a Lakewood Sheriff's deputy patrol vehicle. More than a dozen patrol vehicles responded to the area, closing off a large portion of the intersection

The deputy was rushed to the hospital and reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.