Travel

LAX Automated People Mover set to open to the public by 2023

"We want this to be the most modern, most advanced airport," said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

LAX Automated People Mover set to open to the public by 2023

LAX airport is nearing closer to the finish line of a $2 billion project called the Automated People Mover. It's part of a $14 billion project, making this one of the largest airport projects in the country right now.

The construction has caused frustration for travelers but the Automated People Mover, or APM, is getting closer to welcoming people on-board. It'll take travelers to different terminals plus parking lots and car rental structures for free.

"We want this to be the most modern, most advanced airport," said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Construction crews started on the APM in 2019. The train line is about two and a quarter miles' long. It'll take about 10 minutes to get from one end to the other.

If all goes according to plan, the APM should start testing trains this year. They plan to open it up to the public by 2023.

Follow Sophie on social media:

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travellos angeles countyairport newscommunity journalistlos angeles international airportin the communitytrainsthe mayorairplane
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fast-moving brush fire rips through at least 2 homes in Whittier
Emerald Fire in OC grows to 150 acres; evac orders lifted
3.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Ventura County, USGS says
Nevada, casinos rescind mask mandates
Tourist robbed, shot in Venice after being followed, police say
Friends who have attended every Super Bowl plan final trip
Super Bowl: SoCal small businesses hope to capitalize on tourism
Show More
Super Bowl LVI street restrictions and closures begin in Inglewood
Super Bowl halftime performers discuss big game's upcoming show
Federal agents investigating possible truck protests for Super Bowl
'Belfast' actor Ciarán Hinds on his Oscar nomination
Proposed ordinance looks to make all new buildings in LA zero-carbon
More TOP STORIES News