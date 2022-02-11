LAX Automated People Mover set to open to the public by 2023

LAX airport is nearing closer to the finish line of a $2 billion project called the Automated People Mover. It's part of a $14 billion project, making this one of the largest airport projects in the country right now.The construction has caused frustration for travelers but the Automated People Mover, or APM, is getting closer to welcoming people on-board. It'll take travelers to different terminals plus parking lots and car rental structures for free."We want this to be the most modern, most advanced airport," said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.Construction crews started on the APM in 2019. The train line is about two and a quarter miles' long. It'll take about 10 minutes to get from one end to the other.If all goes according to plan, the APM should start testing trains this year. They plan to open it up to the public by 2023.