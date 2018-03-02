It's not unusual to find classic car shows in Southern California, but one in downtown Los Angeles is a little different because it's indoors."One of the benefits of being inside is weather. Weather always could be a factor so we mitigate that risk by making it inside," said Mike Carlucci of the Classic Auto Show.Car owners and car clubs from all over were invited to participate, and the selection of vehicles on display was diverse. From A to Z, large to small, and old to really old.In case you've been living in a bubble - classic cars are a big deal these days. Stars at the show's stage were part of automotive reality shows. They were all part of the car culture, which spans generations, and cars that reflect life and entertainment.Carlucci said the show has doubled in size and the show now occupies two halls.Visitors at the show could try out someone else's classic car for a nominal fee."It's a great way to get behind the wheel of a car you really like without actually having to go out and buy it. Or if you're interested in a vehicle, it's a great way to test drive it," said Peter Zawadski, of DriveShare.On Saturday, demo rides will be done and some will be done for charity. So pack up the children and bring the camera. There will be loads of fun on four wheels and it happens either rain or shine.