LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- You can't get one yet, but somebody's got one of those Tesla Cybertrucks, and they were spotted cruising on the 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles Saturday night.There have been reports that Elon Musk himself was driving one of his Cybertrucks around Los Angeles this weekend. But the person who shot this video says he wasn't able to tell who was behind the wheel. Tesla debuted the company's first electric pickup truck more than two weeks ago and has taken more than 200,000 orders since it was unveiled.The trucks won't be ready for another year. They start at just under $40,000, but most of the pre-orders are for the $70,000 model.