Enrique Roman-Martinez case: Divers scour NC coast for clues in killing of soldier from Chino who was decapitated

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (KABC) -- Dive teams are searching along the Outer Banks off the shores of North Carolina for evidence in the killing of a Fort Bragg paratrooper from Chino who was decapitated, officials said.Specialist Enrique Roman-Martinez, 21, was last seen going on a camping trip with seven fellow soldiers stationed at Fort Bragg -- six men and a woman -- over the Memorial Day Weekend.Roman-Martinez's severed head washed ashore near Cape Lookout National Seashore last May, according to an autopsy.The group with which he had been camping made a 911 call May 23 around 7 p.m. They said it was about 19 hours after they last saw Roman-Martinez.Roman-Martinez's severed head washed ashore May 29 in the area where the tides have washed up other remains in years past, according to a U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command spokesperson.Special agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command along with FBI Evidence Recovery and Dive Teams are working in the area to try and gather clues to help in the homicide investigation, the 82nd Airborne Division said Thursday.A $25,000 reward is available for anyone with credible evidence leading to the apprehension and conviction of the person(s) responsible for Roman-Martinez's death.Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to contact Army CID Special Agents at 910-396-8777. They can also submit anonymous information here or contact their contact their local law enforcement agencies.His remains were flown back to Los Angeles International Airport, where his family, accompanied by U.S. Rep. Norma Torres, participated in a planeside military honor ceremony in mid-August.His remains were then brought to Forest Lawn Memorial in Covina for burial.His family said they could accept him dying for his country, but that is not what happened here.