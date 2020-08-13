Azusa brush fire threatens homes, prompts evacuations: WATCH LIVE

The blaze, which began about 1:30 p.m. near San Gabriel Canyon and Ranch roads, prompted Azusa police to announce the immediate evacuation of the Mountain Cove community.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
EMERGENCY ALERT :— Azusa Police (@AzusaPD) August 13, 2020
All Mt. Cove Residents are being asked to evacuate the neighborhood immediately! There is a brush fire which was reported at 2:45PM that is now actively threatening the Mt Cove Community...
There will be no incoming traffic allowed.#azusa #CityofAzusa pic.twitter.com/8UNn4JsAKO