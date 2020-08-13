Azusa brush fire threatens homes, prompts evacuations: WATCH LIVE

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters on Thursday afternoon were racing to protect a neighborhood of homes after a brush fire erupted in the foothills above Azusa.

The blaze, which began about 1:30 p.m. near San Gabriel Canyon and Ranch roads, prompted Azusa police to announce the immediate evacuation of the Mountain Cove community.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
azusalos angeles countyevacuationbrush firefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Blaze near Lake Hughes chars 10,500 acres
Lake Fire: Zones under evacuation orders near Angeles National Forest
Flex Alert: Californians asked to conserve power Friday
5-year-old shot, killed while outside on bike in North Carolina
Trump admits he's blocking USPS funding to stop mail-in votes
Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate
Heat wave to scorch SoCal through next week
Show More
NYC couple takes date night to next level amid pandemic
Husband speaks out after pregnant wife fatally struck by DUI suspect in OC
OC permanent makeup artist says she will reopen despite CA orders
Puppy stolen from robbery victim in Los Angeles
Rent relief program to help low-income families in LA County
More TOP STORIES News