back to school

After nearly a year of distance learning, expert offers tips for transitioning back to classrooms

By
Many students who've been distance learning are excited to get back to the classrooms. But, most are expressing trepidation about potential coronavirus exposure and adjusting to a new normal.

Getting ready to exchange zoom for the classroom is exciting for 16-year-old Ariel Messenger, but jumping back into the outside world will be a big change.

"I'm nervous about it. How it's going to be adjusting back to my old lifestyle," she said.

Her mother, Alyson Messenger, has some reservations.

"I don't know if it's realistic to expect kids to adhere to all of the safety protocols and so that gives me a little bit of concern," she said.

Ariel's mom trusts the school's pandemic plans, but what about the things administrators are not planning for?

"One thing we have to consider is that you know some of their relationships may change," Alyson Messenger said, "You know, kids that they were friends with before the pandemic may no longer be as close."

What will in-person learning look like for middle and high school students?
EMBED More News Videos

As state lawmakers push for schools to reopen, here's how in-person learning will look for middle and high school students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Over the past year, education consultant Bernadette Fernandez has been helping families and school districts adjust to pandemic life.

"For a lot of them, probably their home life has changed. Their parents could have lost their jobs. They could be homeless or living with other families," Fernandez said.

Through her Imagine Etiquette workshops, she identifies many of the social and emotional challenges students face. She offers online workshops to help students build strong self-esteem. Fernandez' first-day-back advice for students and teachers is to act like this is your first time in a new school.

"Go slowly and don't just jump back in like the kids have been in school this whole entire time," she said.

Kids need time to renew and make new friendships. Fernandez believes instilling confidence will help students navigate teacher and peer relationships successfully. Daily positive affirmations are also an important tool.

Messenger said, "The more you say it, the more you start to believe it. When you see yourself gaining the confidence you realize it really works, and just keep repeating them really," Ariel said.

Staying positive is also advice that holds true for teachers, who have been through a great deal of challenges as well.

While masks in classrooms are mandatory, what should parents or kids do if a student is outside and doesn't want to wear one?

Back to school: ABC7 hosts panel of experts for virtual town hall
EMBED More News Videos

As SoCal schools begin returning to in-person instruction, a panel of experts joined ABC7 for a back-to-school virtual town hall on Thursday, March 4, 2021.



"That's tricky because you have some families that don't believe in wearing those, right?" she said. "I would say don't approach that kid and say anything about you should wear a mask. If they're not wearing a mask, walk away."

Fernandez said what's important is keeping perspective -- a message Ariel takes to heart.

"Be confident in yourself, everything's going to work out. No reason to worry," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationback to schoolcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemicstudents
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BACK TO SCHOOL
Inglewood charter school opens for limited in-person learning
Here's how in-person learning will look for middle and high schools
Inglewood students get in-person learning via YMCA program
Obstacles remain as LAUSD targets April 9 for reopening
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden, Dems prevail as Senate passes $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill
Reward offered after $500K watch stolen in Beverly Hills robbery
What to expect to get from the $1.9 trillion Senate stimulus
Video: Driver plows through South LA crash scene
Long Beach to begin vaccinating people under 65 with disabilities
UTLA rejects return to classroom, sets demands
LA poet Amanda Gorman says she was profiled by guard
Show More
Mass 2020 exodus from CA did not happen, study says
California to allow theme parks to reopen at reduced capacity
New California law aims to put kids in class. Will it work?
Ohio River search for boy, 6, to resume; mother charged with murder
'My heart is broken': Mom recounts losing daughter in crash
More TOP STORIES News