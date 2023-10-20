WATCH LIVE

Bad Bunny announces 2024 Most Wanted tour with 3 Los Angeles shows

Friday, October 20, 2023 2:22PM
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Bad Bunny has announced a string of North American live dates in 2024 and fans in Los Angeles will get a chance to see him.

His Most Wanted tour includes 47 shows in 31 cities across the U.S. The highly-anticipated tour kicks off Feb. 21 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He will have three shows in L.A. - March 13, 14 and 15 at Crypto.com Arena.

The tour announcement came a week after the release of his fifth solo album "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana," which translates to "Nobody Knows What Will Happen Tomorrow."

