3 injured after man crashes pickup truck into Bakersfield Christmas parade route

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KABC) -- At least three people were injured Thursday after a pickup truck crashed into the Bakersfield Christmas parade route.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department were in the area preparing for the parade when they heard the sound of a vehicle accelerating.

Police said officers saw a white pickup truck hit three men at the parade -- a 21-year-old, a 42-year-old and a 77-year-old. They were all rushed to the hospital where they remain in stable condition.

The driver, identified only as a 72-year-old man, was quickly taken into custody after the crash.

Witnesses said the driver was reportedly upset that the road was closed and then sped through an alleyway onto the parade route where families were setting up to watch.

"The driver entered the truck and backed up northbound through the alley at a high rate of speed striking the three spectators," said police in a press release.

Investigators said alcohol intoxication played a role in the collision.

This crash remains under investigation.