Mudslide flows into woman's Baldwin Hills home, flooding bedroom and shattering window

"It's like kind of overwhelming ... I'm safe but I don't know where I'm going just yet," said the homeowner.

Mayor Karen Bass, who stopped by the home to assess the damage, said the mud began flowing into the homeowner's home while she was asleep: "This is devastating."

BALDWIN HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A destructive mudslide in Baldwin Hills sent thick mud straight into a woman's home, leaving her with a large mucky mess, but her community is stepping in to help.

"I can't tell you how many people have called and said, 'I have a room,'" said Dion Peronneau. "It's like kind of overwhelming ... I'm safe but I don't know where I'm going just yet."

The Baldwin Hills neighborhood experienced widespread damage Monday as the powerful weekend storm dumped heavy rain across Los Angeles - about 6 inches of rain fell in area.

Floodwater made its way into one of Peronneau's bedrooms, shattering a window. The home has since been yellow-tagged as city crews assess the damage.

Mayor Karen Bass, who lives in the Baldwin Hills area, visited Peronneau on Monday, offering assistance.

"My home is just a few doors up and so this is my neighborhood, and this is devastating," she said. "We've toured in different parts of the city [ Monday ] and this is the worst that we've seen."

Bass said the homeowner, who's lived in Baldwin Hills for more than 20 years, was sleeping when the mudslide began flowing.

"Obviously, this was life threatening so this is devastating," said Bass.

"Those of us, like Dion, we love this neighborhood, we have lived in this neighborhood for many, many years so we want to make sure that our hillsides are stable, but that's all that we can do."

A mudslide also made some Baldwin Hills roads impassable, trapping several vehicles in its path. Residents said the debris flow began Monday morning near Don Ricardo Road.

"Makes me very nervous and uneasy," said resident Rachel Renrick. "I was scared to come home [ Monday ] evening. You know, not knowing what I was going to come home to."

Meanwhile, several vehicles were involved in a muddy crash early Monday morning. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, approximately six cars collided while driving down a hill on La Brea Avenue.

The road was partially covered with mudslide debris. Low visibility in the area also affected the drivers. Multiple were hurt and one person may have suffered a broken leg, police said. The mudslide led to partial street closures in the area.

Bass signed a local emergency declaration on Monday, which will help expedite procurement of vital supplies and resources, deployment of disaster service workers and the use of emergency protective measures such as evacuation orders.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.