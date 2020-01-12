Baldwin Park shooting leaves one man dead, second injured following 50 Cent appearance at liquor store

By ABC7.com staff
BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was pronounced dead on scene and a second victim was transported to a hospital after police responded to a shooting outside a liquor store in Baldwin Park.

The fatal shooting happened in the 3200 block of Baldwin Park Boulevard Saturday after 6 p.m.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's were assisting the Baldwin Park Police Department.

The shooting happened hours after rapper 50 Cent made a promotional appearance at the liquor store. Police said there was no connection between the event and the shooting.

Suspects remained outstanding.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you wish to remain anonymous, call "LA Crime Stoppers" by dialing 800-222-8477.
