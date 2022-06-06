Woman, boy killed in 'domestic related' shooting in Baldwin Park, authorities say

BALDWIN PARK (KABC) -- A woman and a boy were killed during a shooting in Baldwin Park, according to authorities.It happened at around 9:22 p.m. Sunday. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, detectives responded to the area near the 4200 block of Merced Avenue after callers reported hearing gunshots.When officers with the Baldwin Police Department arrived, they found the woman and the child in a backyard with several gunshot wounds.The woman - who was only described as a Hispanic female - was pronounced dead at the scene.The boy - whose age was not disclosed - was sent to the hospital where he later died.Detectives believe this is a domestic related incident, and the person responsible fled the scene.A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately released.Anyone with information is urged to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).