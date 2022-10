Barbacoa tacos are a local favorite at Trejo's Tacos in Santa Monica

Actor and entrepreneur Danny Trejo sat down with ABC7 Morning team's Rachel Brown to talk all-things tacos.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Actor and entrepreneur Danny Trejo sat down with ABC7 Morning team's Rachel Brown to talk all-things tacos at his Santa Monica restaurant.

Trejo highlighted several taco dishes and shared which one is his favorite.

Watch the whole video above for the whole story.

trejostacos.com