Behind the scenes with 'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig, Ryan Gosling, cast shooting 'I'm Just Ken'

Ryan Gosling brings the "ken-ergy" to his big music scene in 'Barbie.' New behind-the-scenes footage shows off his character's memorable musical number, and Gosling's talents in the power ballad, "I'm Just Ken."

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- You may think "he's just Ken."

However, Ryan Gosling brought the character of Barbie's boyfriend to life in song and dance in the summer's top-grossing movie. The actor wanted to make sure Ken wasn't just arm candy. Now we get to see some of the behind-the-scenes footage of his character's memorable musical number, which shows off Gosling's talents in the power ballad, "I'm Just Ken."

If you're a fan of writer-director Greta Gerwig's summer blockbuster... and of Gosling's heartfelt performance as the often-left behind boyfriend Ken... you can watch behind-the-scenes footage of Gosling and his cast mates as they go through various stages of rehearsal for the big number.

There are also several shots of Gerwig busting out laughing at the performance.

The video also shows us some of the famous musicians who are part of Ken's song... including "Guns N Roses' legendary guitarist Slash, and fellow guitarist Wolfgang Van Halen.

"I'm just Ken" debuted at No. 87. on the Billboard Hot 100... No. 4 on Hot Rock Songs and No. 5 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs. It is Gosling's first time to make the Billboard list. The song also saw more than five million streams in its first week of release.

"Barbie" is on track to become 2023's top-grossing film.