Bear cubs playfully wrestle in snow in Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE -- A pair of bear cubs took advantage of the fresh powder in South Lake Tahoe as they wrestled around in the snow.This video was taken early Monday morning by Alec Hopkins Ferguson. He said he captured the moment after he was awoken by the momma bear trying to chip away at the siding of his house, according to Storyful.Ferguson said that he saw the cubs wrestling for about five minutes before running back into the woods together.He says this a pretty common sight for residents in the Tahoe area."The bears are pretty accustomed to human habitation," he said.