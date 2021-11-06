Pets & Animals

Bear roams San Dimas neighborhood, takes a dip in pool

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (KABC) -- A bear was spotted taking a dip in a pool after roaming through a San Dimas residential neighborhood Friday evening.

AIR7 HD was over the scene around 7:40 p.m. as the bear walked on sidewalks and made its way to a family's backyard.

The bear calmly walked along walls between homes and was seen sniffing around a barbeque grill.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department appeared to be tracking the bear as animal control made its way to the scene. Authorities warned residents to stay in their homes.

The bear found a little resting spot in the home's backyard pool before jumping out and beginning to roam the neighborhood again.

"I see a bear jump in the pool and I told my buddy, 'Hey, I gotta get off the phone. I gotta film this," the home's owner Christian Brown said. "The next thing I know the bear is just sitting on the steps, taking a little bath."

Residents were left frightened and fascinated.

"It actually hopped the fence right next to me, and I had to run to a neighbor's yard," neighbor Devin Campbell said.

Around 8 p.m., the bear was still roaming the area and approached the 210 Freeway before returning back to the neighborhood.

The bear was last seen in the area of Baseline and San Dimas Canyon roads. Officials believe it is familiar with the area.

