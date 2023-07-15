Tips to stay cool as heat wave bakes Southern California

Extreme heat increases the potential for heat-related illnesses. If you work outside or plan outdoor activities, be sure to take precautions.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The heat will be excessive throughout Southern California this week, with triple-digit temperatures expected in many valley communities.

"Avoid going outside during peak heat, the hottest hours and of course wear sunscreen," said Capt. Eric Scott with the Los Angeles Fire Department. "Also, what you wear for clothing makes a big difference. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing that can be long-sleeved to help protect you from the sun."

Information about cooling centers and other ways to beat the heat are available from Los Angeles County here.

Other ways to beat the heat include local water parks like Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, which is making plenty of shade available.

For more tips, please watch the video above.