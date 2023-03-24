WATCH LIVE

Beaumont police bring search dogs to area on side of highway in case of missing pregnant woman

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Friday, March 24, 2023 6:08PM
Search dogs used in roadside area in case of missing pregnant woman
Police brought search dogs to the last known area where missing pregnant woman 22-year-old Cajairah Fraise was seen last month.

BEAUMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- Police brought search dogs to the last known area where missing pregnant woman 22-year-old Cajairah Fraise was seen last month.

Fraise disappeared Feb. 24 after stopping at a Jack in the Box on Beaumont Avenue with her parents.

A nearby security camera captured her walking alone on the night she disappeared.

The Beaumont Police Department had a mobile command unit out on Thrusday to search the area of Highway 79 and California Avenue in Beaumont.

The area is directly south and less than a mile away from the Jack in the Box where Fraise arrived with her parents.

Police have confirmed the search was related to Fraise's case, but said it was not a crime scene. There was no crime scene tape in the area.

Fraise is now close to 40 weeks pregnant, if she has not already given birth. She was expecting a baby boy.

If anyone has any information on the case, or sees Fraise, call the Beaumont Police Department.

