Nude homeless man suspected of breaking into Bel Air home, killing residents' pets

BEL AIR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A nude homeless man was taken into custody after being captured on home surveillance video breaking into a Bel Air home, and allegedly killing the family's pet birds.The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Paul Kiyan, was arrested around 2:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Casiano Road, according to Los Angeles police.Police say Kiyan was able to gain access into the home after taking a garage door opener from an unlocked car.A male resident was in the shower at the time of the break-in.Video shows the man walking around the backyard, including in the pool, while naked. Footage inside the home shows the suspect wearing what appears to be a towel while roaming in the kitchen, living and dining rooms.The homeowner claims at some point, Kiyan killed two of the family's pet birds."My kids were the one who found their dead birds with broken neck inside the house," the homeowner told Eyewitness News.Police confirmed that at least one bird of the birds was killed.Kiyan is facing burglary charges and animal cruelty, according to LAPD.