Bell attack: 3 women arrested after video shows them ramming into car and smashing its windows

According to the Bell Police Department, Maritza Vega and Evelyn Lopez - who are both 19 years old - and 20-year-old Joceline Vega, are facing several charges related to the attack, including assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism, and child endangerment.
The incident happened on Thursday, March 24, near the 4600 block of Florence Avenue.
Video shows all three women jumping out of their vehicle and attacking a driver's car, which was reportedly intentionally hit by one of the suspects moments before. One woman began to strike the car with an object, destroying the car's windshield.
Police tell Eyewitness News the child of Joceline Vega was sitting in the back seat of the car during the entire attack.
Lopez and Maritza Vega turned themselves in on Saturday, police said. Joceline Vega was detained at her home and was later arrested.
All three were booked into jail, but have since been released from custody on bond.
The victim, who didn't want to share her identity, told ABC7 last week she was on her way to pick up her sister from work when she noticed a car was following her. She tried to get away and that's when the incident happened.
The motive behind the attack remains unknown. The victim said she doesn't know the three women.
The case has been turned over to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
Meanwhile, a GoFundMe account has been established to help the victim.
Note: The video above is from a previous report.